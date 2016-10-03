Leighton Town win on the road against St Margretsbury

Leighton Town picked up their first away win of the season as they beat St Margretsbury 3-1 on Saturday.

Lolu Onabolu opened the scoring after 11 minutes when he latched on to man of the match Matt Hewitt’s high ball over the top to round the keeper to head into the unguarded net.

It was 2-0 four minutes later when Hewitt went from provider to goal-scorer as he rifled home from inside the box.

The home side pulled one back just before the hour mark, but Town restored their two-goal advantage 13 minutes from time when Aaron McKee completed a four-man attack, converting at the far post.

Town almost had a fourth through Ben Gallant but saw his fine effort saved, though the visitors left with all three points to move up to 16th in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division.