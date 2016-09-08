Champions begin new Bedfordshire League campaign with win

AFC Oakley M&DH began their defence of the Bedfordshire League Premier Division crown by opening the 2016-17 season with a 1-0. victory at Marston Shelton Rovers

The victory came courtesy of a 62nd minute own goal.

However for last season’s silver medalists Renhold United the season begun with a 3-4 home defeat at the hands of Flitwick Town. Martin Byrne, Andy Dadd, Daniel Stafford and Phil Matthews all marked the Town scoresheet against home replies via Ashley Drummond twice and Shaqiel Quailey.

The result of the afternoon however perhaps belonged to newly promoted Stevington who ran out 2-1 winners at Ampthill Town Reserves. Lawrence Bentham and Kieran Souter netting the vital goals against a lone reply from Town’s Nial Murray.

Whilst Wootton Blue Cross began life back in the Bedfordshire County League by being defeated 2-0 at Wilstead for whom Kevin Butler and Tom Stonehouse both found the back of the net.

The day’s third away win of the afternoon brought about a 3-0 win for AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College at Sandy where strikes from Ben Luke and Courtney Boughton plus an own goal did the damage.

It sees them lead the league standings at the end of day one alongside Ickwell & Old Warden who were 3-0 home winners over Cranfield United thanks to goals from Sheldon Washington, Andrew Vallom and Harry Askham.

The only game of the day to end all square saw Sharnbrook share the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Shefford Town & Campton. Andrew Hayday netting for the home side and Louis Green for the visitors.

Division One supported by Wests Citroen Bedford.

In Division One the clash between the two ex Spartan South Midlands League sides, The 61 FC Luton Reserves and Crawley Green Reserves, was to end 5-1 in the favour of the visiting Crawley Green.

Thanasis Dimauspouros scored the lone home goal against a brace from George Nven plus single strikes from Valentino Quhu, Jack Randall and Jason McDonagh bringing up the visitors’ nap hand.

Whilst for the other two ex SSML teams life began in the County league for Tottenhoe Reserves with a 3-2 home win over Cople & Bedford SA where Johnny Clarke netted all three goals against a brace in reply from Ollie Hughes, but Old Bradwell United Reserves had to settle for a share of the points when drawing 3-3 at home against Ickleford. Aaron Jones, Dan Coyle and Ben Head were on their scoresheet against visiting replies via Sean Duignan twice and Adam Pearson.

Also finishing all square but at 1-1 was the clash between newly promoted and now renamed M&DH Clapham Sports and Shefford Town & Campton Reserves. Liam Bolton was the home marksman with Mark Claridge netting for the Town.

Whilst Meltis Albion kicked off their season with a 2-0 home win over Westoning thanks to goals from Alexis Kamenan and Sahr Sherriff-Songa.

Division Two

Having run away with the Division Three title last season Wixams began life in Division Two this season with an 8-0 home victory over Kempston Hammers Sports. Gareth White netted four goals and Iain Hall twice to go alongside single strikes from Jack Perry and Jonny Cockram. Whilst there were also home wins for Atletico Europa and Cranfield United Resrves. F

or Europa it was a 2-1 win over Flitwick Town Reserves thanks to strikes from Tadej Jankrovic and Mo Banda against a lone reply from Ryan Short.

Whilst United saw off Caldecote Reserves 4-2, Joe Sames leading the way with a brace and joined on the United scoresheet by Daniel McLaren and Luke Gray against replies via Jack Stagg and Jack Brue.

Elsewhere it was a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw between the clash of the two relegated clubs Houghton Athletic and Potton Town. Sam Martin and Alexandlu Sabou were on the Athletic scoresheet against Town replies via Chris Moore and Tom Grinstead.

Division Three

The game of the day in this division saw Kempston Athletic and Wilstead Reserves play out a 5-5 draw. Gary Whitbread with a hat-trick plus Sean Lawrence and Danny Bibby were on the Athletic scoresheet whilst netting for the visitors were Liam Philip with a brace plus Luke Prietzel, Sam Ward and Simon Jenkins.

There was also a nap hand of goals for Sandy Albion (formerly Mid Beds Tigers) who won 5-2 at Wootton Village. Daniel Bailey and Luke Rudd both netted twice and Alex Wiltshire once to bring up the Albion nap hand against Village replies via Adam Flynn and Oliver Jun.

Whilst the lone home win of the day came the way of Bedford Albion with a 4-0 victory over White Eagles where both Shaun Challi and Vinny Mattu helped themselves to braces.

Also, like Sandy Albion, enjoying life on the road were Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves who won 4-1 at Shefford Town & Campton A. Garry Russon led the way with a hat-trick, joined on the scoresheet by George Rogers against a lone home reply from Jimmy Jacobs.

Whilst AFC Dunton, with a goal from Tony Norman, opened their Horseshoes Close season with a 1-1 draw against Caldecote A for whom Adam Legate netted.

Division Four

League newcomers CS Rovers gave early notice that they will be a force to reckon with this season when running out 6-1 home winners over Stevington Reserves. Daniel Mcnamara and Lorrel Smith both netted twice to go alongside single strikes from Connor Darocha and Jamie Gray.

Whilst life on the road began well for both Dinamo Flitwick and Sandy Reserves, each winning 2-1. Dinamo with goals from Dale Goldie and Joshua Pearson against a lone reply from Joe Carles at Clifton whilst goals from Andy Barker and Recardo Mackay took Sandy Reserves to the three points at Lidlington United Sports.

Meantime AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A ran out 3-2 home winners over Flitwick Town A. Scott Dummett, Giovanni Moscaritto and Kurtis Alleyne on their scoresheet against Town replies from Jack Garnish and Joe Kwarcinski.