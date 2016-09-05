Leighton Town hit rock bottom as the chase for first win continues

Leighton Town’s dank start to the season continued on Saturday as they lost 2-1 to Leverstock Green, dropping to the bottom of the Spartan South Midlands Premier League.

Still with only a draw to their name in six matches, London Tigers’ 1-1 draw with Broxbourne Borough sees them leap-frog Town to send them bottom.

But it could have been a different story for Leighton as Leighton made a bright start. Straight from the kick off Leighton were on the attack with Jordan Davis who crossed it for Marcus Campbell who had a free header glance just past the post.

In these early exchanges Leighton were creating chances; Matt Bateman played in Jordan Davis who mishit a long shot and then James Towell also shot from range his effort ended up with the same result.

However this early Leighton pressure paid dividends in the sixth minute as Ben Gallant put the boys in blue 1-0 up.

It was a well worked team goal starting with a peach of a diagonal ball from Towell to Bateman on the left-wing who calmly pulled it back for Gallant who slotted home for a tap-in.

The goal and early Leighton pressure woke up the hosts and after some pressure in the Leighton half themselves got the game back to level terms on the 12th minute. Leverstock broke and Curtis Donaldson ran through the Leighton backline to coolly finish past Sillitoe.

The Leverstock equaliser changed the complexity of the game dramatically and the hosts were pressing to get in the lead. Donaldson from a free kick crossed it for Karl Thomas who just head over.

Leverstock Green’s renewed pressure paid off as they took the lead in the 22nd minute. Jonathon Lacey took a corner it was cleared by Leighton but only to Donaldson who was lurking with intent on the edge of the area he lashed it into the top corner.

By halftime Leverstock were again very close to extending their lead. Donaldson found himself in space on the edge of the area pulled the trigger and skimmed a shot just past the post, it was unlucky as Sillitoe was beaten.

The second half began and it was that man Donaldson again leading the line for Leverstock he was on a hat trick and was hungry for that elusive third goal and again very nearly got it. He was one-on-one with Sillitoe and went past him to slot into an empty net but the finish was mere inches past the right post.

At 2-1 Leighton were still in the game but they were holding onto that as Leverstock hit the bar after an incisive ball into the box from Brima Johnson.

Despite Leverstock having more chances to seal the game off Leighton were unlucky not to equalise through Lolu Onabolu as the ball was threaded into him, he was inches away from it otherwise it would’ve been an easy toe-poke.