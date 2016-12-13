Action packed afternoon at the latest round of Winter Series

The third race of the Winter Series saw an eight strong team from Leighton Buzzard Canoe Club travel to Cambridge for one of the more picturesque and eventful races of the kayak racing season.

Taking in landmarks including the colleges and the Bridge of Sighs and contending with the numerous punts that operate on sunnier days makes for racing that’s never dull.

There were good results all round. A second consecutive victory for Nigel Dixon and Paul Stenning in the marathon canoe class leaves them in pole position for victory in the series.

Mike Martin followed up on his good result at Bishop Stortford with a third place finish in the veteran men’s class, while team leader Beth Goodlad went one better than her result at Barking with third place in the senior ladies class, closely followed in fourth by teammate Gina Guscott.

Perhaps the best result of the day came from David Shipway taking silver in his solo canoe against rivals several years his junior and paddling kayaks rather than his slightly more cumbersome canoe.

In the most hotly contested class in the series, the doubles kayaks, Bryan Handsley Amanda Morris performed well and will head in to the new year and the preparation races for Devizes to Westminster with renewed confidence.

The next race in the series will be held at Herts Young Mariners Base in Cheshunt in mid January, with the team looking to improve on their current fourth place in the standings.