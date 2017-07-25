Bethany takes the National crown for Harlequins

Have your say

Bethany Smith was crowned national champion at the NDP National Tumbling Finals in Telford.

Competing in National 4 age 11-12, scored a brilliant 78.9 to give her the gold medal.

She finished just 0.9 ahead of her Harlequins team-mate Caitlin Garbutt, who took home the bronze medal.

The Leighton squad sent seven gymnasts to the national finals and were delighted to come away with some other excellent results.

In National 1 aged 9-10, Shai-Amari Freckleton scored a total of 80.6 to come fifth overall. This was her first national competition and was an outstanding performance, therefore the result was amazing.

In National 2 age 11-12, Cassidy Pratt scored a total of 78.9, after her 3 tumbles and this placed her fourth overall in country, just missing out on the bronze medal.

In National 3 age 11.12, Thalia Marrone scored a total of 77.6, this placed her sixth overall.

Also in National 4 Men’s age 13+, Enrique Parazan-Butler, scored 76.1, placing him sixth overall.

In National 5 age 10-12, Morgan Cook represented the club scoring 77.1, to finish in fifth.

Coach Nikki Gundry was delighted with her gymnasts, saying: “What amazing results for all gymnasts who competed at the weekend to represent yourself and Harlequin.

“They all did exceptionally well. Congratulations to Bethany Smith and Caitlin Garbutt who brought home National medals.

“The hard work and determination payed off and we are all very proud of them all.”