Busy conclusion to the month for Harelquins’ gymnasts

Medals were dished out to almost ever Harlequins gymnast competing over a busy period at the end of February, with national semi-finals spots in the offing too.

It started with the Regional Prelims, where the aim was to qualify for the semi-finals in Birmingham in June, as a total of 21 gymnasts competed coming away with an amazing 16 medals.

In National 1 Girls aged 9/10 years, Amy Sayell was 8th with a score of 73.75, Evie–May Crossley was 4th with a score of 76.90, Darcey Wraight took the silver medal with a score of 78.15 and Shai – Armari Freckleton took the gold medal with a score of 78.65.

In National 1 Boys aged 11/12 years, Joshua Skidmore took the bronze medal with 66.00.

In National 2 Girls aged 9/10 years, Emma Layzell was 5th with a score of 75.80, Imogen Cook was 4th with a score of 75.95 and Clara Foster took the silver medal with a score of 77.00.

In National 2 Girls aged 11/12 years, Olivia Lawrence was 6th with a score of 74.75 and Cassidy Pratt took the gold medal with a score of 77.80.

In National 2 Girls aged 13+ years, Jeri Tam–Lit Taylor took the bronze medal with a score of 75.40.

In National 3 Girls aged 11/12 years, Thalia Marrone took the silver medal with a score of 75.90 while Freya Inns took the gold medal with a score of 76.40.

In National 4 Girls aged 11/12 years, Bethany Smith took the silver medal with a score of 79.25 while Caitlin Garbutt to the gold with a score of 79.80.

In National 4 Girls aged 13+ years, Maddison Wraight took the bronze medal with a score of 74.05.

In National 4 Boys aged 9/10 years, Aston Fairbanks took the gold medal with a score of 71.25.

In National 4 Boys aged 13+ years, Enrique Pazaran–Butler took the gold medal with a score of 75.90.

In National 5 Girls aged 11/12 years, Mia Davies took the silver medal with a score of 76.20 while Morgan Cook took the gold medal with a score of 78.70.

In National 5 Girls aged 13/14 years, Clare Stringer took the gold medal with a score of 77.35.