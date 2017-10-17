Buzzards’ future looks bright after Saints victory

There was to be no denying Leighton Buzzard U14s as they conquered all comers to claim the match day tournament at Northampton Saints at the weekend.

There were twelve teams competing in the tournament, from as far afield as Ashby and Cambridge. The first stage split the teams split into four pools of three, with LB pitted against Old Scouts and Ashby.

They beat Old Scouts three tries to one before going one further against Ashby, winning 4-1 to go through to the next stage.

The first game against a physically imposing Cambridge side was a close affair, but again resolute work from the forwards coupled with the defensive line-speed of the backs, meant that Cambridge could not get on the front foot and LB claimed a 1-0 win.

The second game saw the boys go behind for the first time, as Towcester scored a fine try in the right corner. Rather than letting their heads drop, the boys rallied together to overturn the deficit, winning by 2-1.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the boys’ intensity dropped during the third game, but again the interplay and teamwork across the squad allowed them to grind out the 2-0 victory, sending them to the final.

Taking on Cambridge, there were more nerves on the sidelines than from the players, who cruised to a 4-0 victory, and were rewarded with a lap of honour around the Franklins Gardens pitch at half time of the game between Saints and Saracens.