Buzzards in a flap after Bugbrooke inflict fifth defeat

Leighton Buzzard’s miserable season continued on Saturday with their fifth defeat in a row, this time going down 42-10 to Bugbrooke.

While they took on opposition from the bottom half of the table for the first time this season, a poor second half performance saw Buzzards well beaten, and only their opening day league win is keeping them off the bottom of Midlands 1 East.

Three new faces lined up for their Buzzards debuts, and for the first half at least, it was a tightly contested battle.

Despite falling 10-0 behind after 18 minutes, Matt Stacey, pictured above, capitalised when Reece Harris-Smith broke through the Bugbrooke line as Leighton pulled it back to 10-7.

A penalty shortly before the interval saw the home side extend their lead, but at 13-7 it was still all to play for heading into the second half.

Leighton though capitulated and allowed Bugbrooke to run in four unanswered tries.

It took just two second half minutes for Bugbrooke to extend their lead, despite a knock-on in the build-up, to open the gap to 20-10.

And it seemed to swing the momentum of the game, with Bugbrooke kicking a penalty before another score from Adam Pepper saw them go well clear.

A lucky bounce of the ball allowed Bugbrooke another try togo 35-10 ahead, but worse was to come as Eddie Wiggins, Leighton’s biggest threat, left the field with suspected ligament damage.

There was still time for another Bugbrooke score to rub it in, completing the rout at 42-10.