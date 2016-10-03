Buzzards off the bottom with Paviors win

Leighton Buzzard picked up their first points of the season on Saturday with much-improved performance to see off Paviors and move off the bottom of the table.

The 28-20 win turns around a string of three consecutive defeats to start the season, but it threatened to be a repeat performance after just six minutes when the home side kicked two penalties to go 6-0 up with four minutes on the clock.

But come the 10 minute mark, Leighton were ahead courtesy of a quick-fire double as first Chris Forbes crashed over and then Mike Lynch made it two from the restart. Ollie Taylor kicked both conversions and it went 14-6.

Buoyed by their first half performance and the team talk at the break, the second half started well and after an Ed Taylor break, Ollie Taylor was able to glide untouched through the Paviors defence to score under the posts. He converted his own try to put Buzzards 21–6 up, three minutes into the half.

Whilst the home team had much of the possession, they rarely threatened the line with the new centre pairing of Euan Irwin and George Sanders looking rock solid in defence.

It was the Buzzards who were making the more decisive breaks and it was from one by skipper Irwin that provided the opportunity for Ollie Taylor to score his second try and Buzzards fourth, securing the bonus point. Again converting his own try, Taylor pushed the score to 28-6 with 15 minutes left.

The home side now upped their intensity and finally breached the Buzzard line with 10 minutes left to pull it back to 28-13.

Paviors scored a further converted try six minutes later to leave the final score 28-20.

This Saturday, Leighton Buzzard take on Bugbrooke at Wrights Meadow.