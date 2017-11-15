Christmas comes early for top birdie hitters at Leighton club

Leighton golfers have been shooting flocks of birdies in club competitions in a bid to pot a plump turkey in time for Christmas.

Top finishers in a range of medal, stableford and mixed competitions qualify for one of the locally reared table toppers, with 38 birdies being bagged by the 91 competitors in the Midweek medal last Wednesday won by Stephen Maddison with a nett 67, one clear of David Sweetnam and David Banwell.

With 20 prime oven-ready birds up for grabs, more went to the top finishers of the annual Mixed Medal event.

Top finishers were club Vice Captain Jeremy Taylor and partner Rosemary Hartnell with a score of 68.5, a shot clear of runners-up, immediate Past President John Preston and wife Sue.

Avril Simpson, who has just completed her year as Ladies Captain, was third with husband Tony with 70.5, a shot clear of Mick and Marilyn Myatt whose 71.5 included a two shot penalty after a ball mix-up two holes from home.

Turkeys for top place finishers in other club competitions have yet to be decided.

Ex-Captain Adrian Stephenson teamed up with Simon Thornton to win Leighton’s Rosebery Cup, beating Gareth McCready and Bryan Bateman by two holes having been four up at one stage.

The Leighton club goes “international” today (Tues) when America-born Patti Marriott is installed as Captain of the 100-strong Ladies section in a drive-in ceremony organised by her “vice” Carmen White-Lawes.

A week after being pipped by Niki Clark by a point for top spot in Leighton Ladies stableford, Sylvia Coward reversed the tables to beat vice captain Carmen White-Lawes by 39pts to 38, both getting their handicaps cut by shot.

Outgoing Senior Section Captain David Debell has named club stalwart Geoff Allatt as his Clubman of the Year. Geoff, 86, played in 12 Senior matches during the year, losing only four, and plays regularly with club colleagues and in competitions and with local societies.