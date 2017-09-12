Colts get off to a flying start

Leighton Buzzard Colts got their season off to a flying start with a comprehensive victory over neighbours Milton Keynes, winning 38-0.

It was an excellent academy team effort overall, led by inspiring captain Jacob Murtagh.

The home side defended well under pressure from a heavier opposition pack and attacked in force with very good support on the breakaways.

New signing John Fudge opened the scoring and was to be influential throughout the game.

Murtagh drove over for the second try before a kick and chase led to the third try, with great footwork and offoad by Archie Wheeler to Harry Charter in close support.

A further kick over the top of the MK line was chased down ferociously leading to Louis Beer touching down to further extend their lead by the half time interval.

In the second half, early tries by Charter and Beer sealed the match but Buzzards still had to defend tenaciously, with key tackles by Reece Payne, Jonathan Quail and Sam Beaumount, as Milton Keynes attacked in successive phases, keen to be on the scoreboard.

There was good tactical kicking by James Brett (3 conversions), Beer (1) and Ollie Gronert in blustery conditions.

U16s Julian Gallie and Harry Eacott acquitted themselves well playing at the higher age level (against U18s) for the first time.