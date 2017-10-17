Elite fighters impress in Dunstable

It was a good night for Elite TC as their fighters came out on top at Dunstable Leisure Centre.

Tommy Gibbs won his first title fight as he claimed the bantomweight title thanks to a win over George Caruna while Lee Anthony beat Norwegian Erlund Myhr.

Taking on Caruna, from McLeod Academy in Aylesbury, Gibbs had to deal with a number of high kicks in the early rounds. But the Elite TC fighter scored takedowns and worked ground and pound across all five rounds. Taking Caruna down at will, Gibbs was always in control of the bout, leaving the judges with no choice but to award him the split-decision win, and with it the title.

Anthony meanwhile set the pace in the opening three rounds against Myhr, landing uppercuts to the Norwegian. His control of the fight handed him the unanimous decision.