Experience pays dividends as Leighton lose to Syston

Leighton Buzzard lost for the third straight game on Saturday as they went down to Syston 27-15.

In yet another long away trip, Leighton took on league’s new boys after the Leicestershire outfit suffered relegation last season.

With players missing in recent weeks, it was first team manager John McDougal missing this time around, but it would have made little difference as the experienced Syston side were a step ahead of Leighton throughout the encounter.

Having played for a number of years at a higher level the speed and accuracy of the Leicestershire men was soon apparent and with a strong scrum and well oiled lineout they soon found themselves 12-0 up against the travelling team from Bedfordshire.

Leighton had to shuffle the front row but were soon able to fight their way back into the game with Tom Mowbray going over for the first Leighton try of the afternoon to bring the score back to 12-5.

The remainder of the half was a hard fought affair but on the stroke of half time, with the home side pressing Leighton’s line Jacob Barker was stuck at the bottom of a ruck, penalised for not rolling away and given a yellow card. Syston were unable to capitalise from the penalty. Despite their battling, Leighton would go in trailing 12-5 at half time.

After the break Syston made their way into the Buzzard 22 and were rewarded with a penalty which they converted to extend their lead to 15-5.

Full Back Ben Beaumont was having to make a huge number of tackles and clearance kicks, but from a lineout Syston spread the ball wide and scored in the corner to make it 20-5.

For the next 20 minutes Leighton competed well and were making breaks against the home side but were unable to get on the board. Syston took advantage, this time with a converted try to gain the bonus point for four tries and extend their lead to 27-5.

Using the bench and working to the Leighton strengths, Leighton came back into the game and after a break from scrum half ward was caught just short of the line quick work enabled Tom Mowbray to go over for his second of the afternoon.

With minutes to go and pressing the home team line after Ed Wiggins broke down the left wing, Leighton spun the ball wide for Arran Perry to score from the right.

The conversion was missed, but the full-time score read 27-15.

Next week Leighton welcome another relegated, but high flying team, Bedford Athletic to Wright’s Meadow, kicking off at 3pm.