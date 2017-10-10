First game, first win for volleyball club

History was made at the beginning of October when Buzzard Volleyball Club won their first ever game.

The newly founded team took on Welwyn Hatfield Wildcats in their first HVA approved match, and Buzzards came out on top 3-2.

The Welwyn ladies team maintained the lead for the first two sets, however, Buzzard managed to gain a number of crucial points at the end of set 3, and translate this lead into a 3-2 win.

Their next game is this weekend against Vale Vixens.