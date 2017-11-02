Five-star Leighton remain in the title hunt

Leighton Buzzard thrashed Banbury 3rds 5-1 to remain second in MBBO Division 3 on Saturday.

Banbury pressed early in the game but couldn’t make a breakthrough. That honour fell to Leighton’s Matt Rust who instead gave the home side the lead.

Leighton didn’t let the on-pitch dominance drop allowing Jack Gorton to take a second bite at the cherry and score his first goal of the season in emphatic style.

Shortly before the half time break some dynamic link up play through the midfield allowed for some sharp one touch passing between Nick Marshall, Mark Stephenson and Josh Gale to set up Man of the Match Tommy Lakins to fire home in the side netting to make it 3-0 at the break.

David Fry added a fourth early in the second period, and a fifth duly followed when Gale found the net.

For the second time in two weeks though, a flick was awarded against Leighton Dan Metcalfe was sent the wrong way by the attacker as Banbury picked up a late consolation goal.

Leighton Buzzard Ladies cruised to a routine 4-0 win over West Herts 3rds.

From the first whistle, Leighton Buzzard immediately dominated the game making well worked passes across the pitch and running rings around the young West Herts side.

The first and only goal of the first half came from Hollie Taylor after 15 minutes.

Game play became a little scrappy from both sides and for a while the score-line remained 1-0.

However part way through the second half, as West Herts began to tire, Leighton Buzzard came into their own with Hollie Taylor scoring from a short corner, followed by Gabbie Avola and soon after Kathy Connolly, making the score 4-0.

Leighton’s defensive line was also strong, with goalkeeper Rachel Kinchett making a number of brilliant saves, including one where she came off her line and went down to ground.

West Herts managed to keep the ball and had a chance to score, but Rachel got back to her feet and saved the second attempt on goal.