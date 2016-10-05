Getting muddy at cyclocross

Eleven members of Leighton Buzzard Road Cycling Club turned out for the first cyclocross race of the season held at RAF Halton last weekend and hosted by RAF Cycling in the Central Cyclocross league.

LBRCC Team Green were racing in four categories; Ross Gallacher, Rob Milton, Mitchell King, Daniel Brennan and Ben Sampson in Seniors and Darren Winfield, Miles Walker, Mike Dyson and Barry Ensten in Vet 50+, Colin Campbell in V40 and our youngest member Nathan Woodhouse in Novices.

The majority of the riders were racing in Seniors and they were delayed by a rider incident so had more time to warm up and learn the more difficult sections of singletrack through the woods.

With the gridding done and the whistle blown 80 riders fought to get away and get a good position on the course with a couple of riders coming off on the first bend.

All of the Leighton Buzzard riders successfully set off and moving up the field after the first lap with Rob Milton leading the club honours with a 09:47 first lap.

There were reputations at stake on this first race as we had new riders in the club competing for the first time and experienced riders all wanting to perform well for the club. All riders finished well in all categories and only a few scratches from minor incidents for the riders.

LBRCC will be holding their own cyclocross race this month at Cedars School on Sunday October 16.