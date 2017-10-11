High-flying Harlequins wrap up eight county championships

Harlequins are celebrating eight county champions after a sensational display at the Artistic County 4 Piece Competition.

The Leighton Buzzard sent 21 gymnasts to the competition and as well as eight champions, boasted plenty of medallists too.

Harlequins

In Level 7 aged 7/8, Hannah Cladd took the bronze medal on bar with a score of 11.1, took bronze on beam with a score of 10.45, took the gold medal on floor with a score of 11.8 and came 7th on vault with a score of 9.86. She took the silver medal overall with a score of 43.21. Ruby Perkins took the silver medal on bar with a score of 11.2, came 4th on beam with a score of 10.15, took the silver medal on floor with a score of 11.6 and took another silver medal on vault with a score of 10.46, earning her the title of county champion with a score of 43.41. Lucy Walsh took the gold medal on bar with a score of 11.4, came 7th on beam with a score of 9.5, took the bronze medal on floor with a score of 11.5 and took the gold medal on vault, to earn herself a bronze medal overall, scoring 42.9.

In Level 7 aged 9/10, Ulani McCabe Huggins took the silver medal on bar with a score of 10.45, took the bronze medal on beam with a score of 8.5, took the silver medal on floor with a score of 11.75 and took a gold medal on vault with a score of 10.4, to receive a silver medal overall with a total score of 41.1. Amy Sayell took gold on bar with a score of 11.15, took gold on beam with a score of 11.3, took another gold on floor with a score of 11.9 and took a silver medal on vault with a score of 10.13, becoming county champion with a score of 44.48. Annie Hoskins came 4th on bars with a score of 10.15, took the silver medal on beam with a score of 9.4, took a bronze medal for floor with a score of 11.1 and earned another bronze on vault with a score of 10.1. She took the bronze medal overall with a score of 40.75.

In Level 6 aged 9/10 Stella Rowley took a bronze medal on bar with a score of 9.95, came 5th on beam with a score of 10.4, came 4th on floor with a score of 10.95 and took the bronze medal on vault with a score of 10.4, to come 4th overall with a score of 41.7. Evie-Mai Crossley took the silver medal on bar with a score 10, took another silver on beam with a score 11.55, added another silver to the collection with a score of 11.65 on floor and came 4th on vault with a score of 10.36, to take the silver medal overall with a score of 43.56. Shai-Amari Freckleton had a clean sweep taking the gold medals for all four pieces, with a bar score of 10.05, a beam score of 11.8, a floor score of 11.75 and a vault score of 10.86. Her overall score was 45.46, earning her the title of county champion.

In Level 6 aged 11+, Olivia Lawrence came 4th on bar with a score 8.8, took the bronze medal on beam with a score of 9.9, took the silver medal on floor with a score of 11.1 and the silver medal on vault with a score of 10.16. She took the bronze medal overall, with a score of 39.96.

In Level 5 aged 9, Darcey Wraight took the gold medal on bar with a score of 10.85, took gold on beam with a score of 11.4, took the silver medal on floor with a score of 10.8 and took another gold medal on vault with a score of 10.66, earning her the title of county champion with a score of 43.71.

In Level 5 aged 10/11, Emma Layzell came 4th on bar with a score of 10.15, took the bronze medal on beam with a score of 11.3, came 5th on floor with a score of 10.9 and came 4th on vault with a score of 10.43, receiving the bronze medal overall with a score of 42.78. Clara Foster took the gold medal on bar with a score of 11.2, came 5th on beam with a score of 9.75, came 4th on floor with a score of 11.1, and took the bronze medal on vault with a score of 10.56, to come 4th overall with a score of 42.61. Cassidy Pratt took the bronze medal on bar with a score of 10.65, took the gold medal on beam with a score of 11.85, took the gold medal on floor with a score of 11.9, and took the silver medal on vault with a score of 10.66. She scored 45.06 overall, to become county champion. Elizabeth Hardie took the silver medal on bar with a score of 10.75, came 4th on beam with a score of 10.85, took the silver medal on floor with a score of 11.2 and took the gold medal on vault with a score of 10.83, to take the silver medal overall with a score of 43.63.

In Level 4 aged 10/11, Caitlin Garbutt took the bronze medal on bar with a score of 10.3, took the silver medal on beam with a score of 9.35, took the gold medal on floor with a score of 10.8 and took another gold medal on vault with a score of 10.63, earning her the silver medal overall with a score of 41.08. Thalia Marrone took the silver medal on bar with a score of 10.5, took the bronze medal on beam with a score of 7.85, took the bronze medal on floor with a score of 10.6 and took a bronze medal on vault with a score of 10.06, to take the bronze medal overall with a score of 39.01. Imogen Cook took the gold medal on bar with a score of 10.9, took the gold medal on beam with a score of 9.55, added another gold to the collection for floor with a score of 10.8 and took a silver on vault with a score of 10.56. Overall, she scored 41.81, to receive the title of county champion.

In Level 4 aged 12/13, Madison Wraight took the gold medal on bar with a score of 10.95, took the bronze medal on beam with a score of 10.15, took the gold medal on floor with a score of 11.05 and earned a gold medal on vault with a score of 11.46. Her total score equalled 43.61, meaning she also took the title of county champion.

In Level 3 aged 11/12, Bethany Smith took the gold medal on bar with a score of 9.9, took silver on beam with a score of 9.85, took silver on floor with a score of 10.75 and took silver on vault with a score of 12.03, earning her the silver medal overall with a score of 42.53. Morgan Cook took a silver medal on bar with a score of 9.8, but took gold medals for the other three pieces. She scored 11.25 on beam, 10.85 on floor and 12.3 on vault. Her overall score was 44.2, earning her the title of county champion.