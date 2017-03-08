John and John book their spot in Leighton final

Weekend winners of a two-legged Captains Cup golf competition have booked their place in the final at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club.

The ageless John Tarbox teamed up with retired accountant John Smith to win the Saturday qualifier with an impressive 46 points in the betterball stableford, beating Giovanni Cerosio and Nicholas Roberts by a point, while Shane Kimber and Gregory White claimed top spot in the Sunday qualifier, beating Peter Brennan and Jason Brooks on countback after both teams finished with 44 points.

Leading scores were: Saturday: 46 - John Tarbox and John Smith; 45 - Giovanni Cerosio and Nicholas Robertsk; 44 – Tom Day and Steve Gibbs; 43 – Peter Sheridan and Simon Thornton, Andrewe Ashall and Paul Naudo; 42 – John Ager and Barry Wills, Graham Freer and Darran Valentine, Graham Hazel and Peter.

Sunday: 44 – Shane Kimber and Gregory White, Peter Brennan and Jason Brooks; 42 – Bryan Bateman and Andy Tizzard, Keith Camp and Mike Manning; 41 - Steven Giles and Mark Vincent, Dharm Naveen Diwaker and Simon Rossiter; 40 – John Ager and Barry Wills, Peter ~Gadsden and Andrew Money.

Pictured is Steve Gillett (left) and Neil Jarvis (right) as they celebrate with Immediate Past Captain Adrian Stephenson after being presented with the Frank Clements Trophy after beating David Embury and Lee Orchard in the final.