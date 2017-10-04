Ladies battle to secure a draw against neighbours

An under-strength Leighton Buzzard Ladies had to settle for a 2-2 draw against neighbours Bedford 3rds.

After crushing Potters Bar 6-1 in their opening league fixture, Leighton were struggling with injuries and unavailability for the visit of Bedford.

But they could have taken the lead after just three minutes as they found themselves in the attacking D three times, but converting attacking play into goals was tricky this week as Bedford defended well.

The home side were unfortunate as one of the defenders went off to hospital within the first 10 minutes so the team were left with just one substitute.

Sharon Avola converted a well-deserved short corner to get the girls heading in the right direction and Katie Jackson scored the second and final goal for the home side.

The midfield battled well but it was clear that it was not going to be an easy game and Bedford scored two goals themselves leaving the final result as 2-2.

Next week Leighton have their first away fixture against Berkhamsted and Hemel 1sts.

The men’s 2nds also celebrated derby success as they won their first game of the season, beating Aylesbury 3rds 2-1.

The pace of the new front three of Stephen Fuller, Dan Wright and Fraser Retford causing problems right from the off, with all three going close.

Leighton finally struck gold when Wright won a free hit in the attacking 23, drove at Aylesbury defence, beating three men before firing a reverse strike into the bottom corner.

But against the run of play, Aylesbury pulled one back before the break.

Leighton dominated the second half, winning free hits and a number of short corners but they failed to take advantage until the final four minutes when Fuller spun his marker and slotted under the keeper to snatch the win.

And Leighton 3rds started their campaign with a 3-2 over Ramgarhia Slough.

Goals from Chris Bourne, Clive Warncken and Stu Boneham completed the victory for the home side.