Last day in office for two of Leighton’s golfing stalwarts

Two Leighton golfing stalwarts “retire” today, Tuesday, one having helped scores of young females to take up and develop their skills in the sport and the other having banked over £17,000 raised during her year in office and which will shortly be presented to local charities.

After organising the golfing activities of young girl golfers for the past 12 years, Gill Ladd today hands over the task to Paula Cox and Barbara Bradley, who have both completed PGA training programmes in preparation for the handover.

And Ladies Captain Avril Simpson will tell club colleagues at this afternoon’s ladies annual general meeting that over £17,000 raised during her term of office is to be donated to the Chiltern Multiple Sclerosis centre and the Leighton Otters swimming club which focuses on encouraging young people with special needs to take up the sport.

Says Avril, whose successor Patti Marriott will formally be installed as Ladies Captain at a “drive in” next Tuesday: “I’ve had an eventful year and am very grateful for the help from past club Captains Kevin O’Donoghue, Steve Leng and Adrian Stephenson, club vice captain Jeremy Taylor, our caterers Andy and Diane Shaw, golf club members and the Ladies Section. It has been a great experience with memories I will treasure for years to come.”

Gill completes a 12-year stint with the biggest contingent of young female golfers for many years receiving tuition and competitive golf at the Plantation Road club.

“All the girls are so keen; it’s quite amazing” said Gill, who was deluged with flowers and other tokens of appreciation after a final Texas Scramble competition with the young enthusiasts.

Neil Jarvis beat 107 golfers to win Leighton’s Henley Cup, getting the verdict on countback after he and Oliver Mortimer finished with scores of +5. Peter Burgoyne took third place with +4, two holes clear of Trevor Stone, Peter Townley and Andrew Vale.

Simon Thornton and Peter Sheridan teamed up to win Leighton’s Daily Mail Foursomes qualifier with a nett 66, with Phil Coumbe and Andy Ashall beating Robbie John and David Kingham on countback for the runners-up spot after both finished with nett 69s.

Former Captain Lesley Brazier won Leighton Ladies October medal with a nett 69 and had her handicap cut by a shot just days after husband Keith had two shots slashed from his handicap after tieing for top spot with Daniel Latimer, Colin Mcleod and Peter Burgoyne , all netting scores of 67 in the October club Medal. Lesley also won the Ladies Past Captains’ competition, beating her successor Lynn Oliver by one hole.

Leighton’s Mixed team finished the season in style, beating Mid Herts 7-1 with wins by Avril Simpson and Ada Stephenson, Jeremy Taylor and Patti Marriott, Brian and Sandra Carter, Chris Chehade and Sandra Bellis, Gillian Chehade and Anton Bednarek, Phil Rickard and Lesley Bednarek and Tony Simpson and Barbara Rickard.