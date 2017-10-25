Leighton hold on to their lead to move into second

Leighton Buzzard 2nds bounced back from a disappointing draw last weekend with a fine 2-1 victory over Gerrards Cross.

Neither side were really able to get on top in the opening exchanges, but midway through the first half, Leighton finally made the breakthrough.

Captain Tim Bellamy picked up the ball drove into space before delivering a pass to Matthew Nash who deflected onto the on-rushing Stephen Fuller who finished a superb reverse flick beyond the keeper.

A sin ban for Daniel Wright meant Leighton had to see out the final minutes of the half down to 10 men, but it was made worse early in the second half when David Wavish joined him.

Down to nine men, Leighton withstood relentless pressure from the Gerrards Cross, and it helped them grow in stature.

Excellent attacking play from the home side allowed Matthew Nash to break away from the Cross defenders, and though his initial effort was saved by the keeper, he fired in the loose ball to double Leighton’s lead.

Now needing two goals to get level, Gerrards Cross threw everything they had at Leighton, and pulled one back with 10 minutes to go but couldn’t find an equaliser as Leighton moved to second in MBBO Division 5.

Leighton 1sts drew 3-3 with South Berkshire while the Ladies 1sts beat Luton 4-2.