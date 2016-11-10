Leighton put neighbours to the sword to open the gap

Leighton Buzzard Ladies 1sts easily saw off nearby Bedford 3rds 3-0 on Saturday to go two points clear atop the Premier Division table.

The visitors were in control from the off and were soon ahead when Gabbie Avola rounded the Bedford keeper to fire them in front.

Avola made it 2-0 when she struck from a short corner as Leighton tightened their grip on the game.

The ladies went into the second half with their heads held high and determined to keep a clean sheet.

Bedford did not give up and had some attacking opportunities, but Leighton put the result beyond doubt when Kirsty Scrivener netted their third to go two points clear of Luton Town.

Leighton Buzzard Men’s 2nds were on the wrong end of a 3-1 score though as they went down to high-flying West Hampstead.

From the opening whistle, Leighton were put under pressure by West Hampstead, who started the day second in the table. Despite some spirited defending from the visitors, it was only a matter of time before the home side took the lead, drag-flicking in from a penalty corner.

But Leighton were soon back in the game with a wonderful flowing move involving Joshua Farnfield, David Canty, Craig Westley and Fraser Retford setting up Martin Bailey to convert from a couple of yards to equalise.

But the half time whistle allowed West Hampstead to regroup, rally and come out with a head of steam for the second half. Two goals in quick succession put the game out of Leighton’s reach, but a solid performance gives them a platform to build on.

There was better news for Leighton 3rds though as they beat Wycombe 6ths 1-0.

There wasn’t much to choose between the two sides throughout the game, so it was likely to take something special to separate the sides.

And it came when a short corner which found its way past the striker to Ollie Reed who pushed the ball to Tom O’Reilly who struck a thunderous shot to score Leighton’s only goal of the afternoon.