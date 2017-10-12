Leighton’s golfers dig deep for a great cause

Big-hearted Leighton Buzzard-based golfers have donated over £4,000 to two local charities which provide support for people with health related challenges.

Members of the Plum Duffs, a group whose activities are managed by retired Leighton turf accountant Geoff Dimmock, meet for weekly competitions at the Plantation Road course – and since it was formed 17 years ago have raised over £60,000 for worthy causes.

Now after the latest charity day competition involving 117 players at the Leighton club, Geoff handed over cheques for £2,000 to the Chiltern Multiple Sclerosis Centre and £2,000 to the Leighton Otters swimming club which focuses on encouraging young people with special needs.

And with a twist of irony, it was former golf club President Kevin O’Donoghue, a long-time supporter of the Otters club, who took top spot with 41 points. Kevin has been Chairman of the Otters club for 15 years.

County President David Hawkins beat Steve Shepherd for the runners-up spot on countback after both finished with 40 pts; David Hanley pipped Mark Hammond for fourth on countback after both finished with 39pts and Barry Wills, Peter Morgan, John Latimer, Chris Figg and Steve Nicholl all finished with 38pts.

Lesley Bednarek was top scoring female with 33pts, two more than runner-up Barbara Rickard with Lesley Brazier third.