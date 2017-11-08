Madison’s brilliance on the bars brings a bronze

Harlequins cannot stop picking up medals at the moment as they landed yet another in the regionals in Ipswich.

The competition was packed with top talent, with only medallists at county level eligible to compete.

Madison Wraight

In the level 4 age 13+ Madison Wraight was the only medallist of the day as she picked up a bronze for her display on the bars, and was 10th on vault 16th on beam, fifth on floor, and 16th overall scoring 41.3.

In the Level 4 age 10/11 Imogen Cook came 13th on vault, fifth on bars, eighth on beam, and fifth on floor and seventh overall scoring 43.00.

Thalia Marrone came fourth on vault, fourth on bars, 13th on beam, 11th on floor, and eighth overall scoring 42.8.

Caitlin Garbutt came ninth on vault, 15th on bars, ninth on beam, sixth on floor and 13th overall scoring 42.2.

In the level 3 age 11/12 Morgan Cook came fourth on vault, ninth on bars, fourth on beam, eighth on floor and eighth overall scoring 41.75.