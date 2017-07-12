Magnificent seven Harlequins claim county championships

Harlequins celebrated winning seven county championships in Luton last weekend in the County Floor and Vault competition at Salso Gymnastics.

The Leighton-based squad had 19 gymnasts competing in Luton, bringing home some impressive results and a lot of medals.

Hannah Cladd (Level 7, 7/8 years), Amy Sayell (Level 7, 8/9 years), Olivia Lawrence (Level 6, 11+ years), Imogen Cook (Level 5, 9/10 years), Cassidy Pratt (Level 5, 11/12 years), Bethany Smith (Level 3, 11/12 years) and Georgi Issott (Level 3, 13+ years) all came away with gold medals around their necks, claiming with it the county champion crowns.

Level 7 age 7/8 years – Lucy Walsh competing for the first time for Harlequin came joint silver on vault and silver on floor with a score of 22.70 to come second overall.

Ruby Perkins Gold on vault and bronze on floor with a score of 22.33 to come 3rd overall.

Level 7 age 9/10 years – Ulani McCabe-Huggins competing for the first time for Harlequin having only joined us a short time ago received gold on vault and silver on floor with a score of 22.28 to come second overall.

Annie Hoskins having just moved up from development and competing for the first time received silver on vault, fifth on floor with a score of 21.93 to come third overall.

Level 6 age 9/10 years – Shai-Amari Freckleton gold on vault and silver on floor with a score of 23.01 to come second overall.

Evie-Mai Crossley silver on vault and fourth on floor with a score of 21.96 to come fourth overall.

Stella Rowley competing for the first time for Harlequin having only just joined the club finished with a score of 21.28 to come fifth overall.

Level 5 age 9/10 years – Clara Foster bronze on vault and fourth on floor and with a score of 22.65 to come joint third overall.

Emma Layzell fourth on vault and bronze on floor with a score of 22.65 to come joint third overall.

Level 5 age 11/12 years – Elizabeth Hardie gold on vault and silver on floor with a score of 23.00 to come second overall.

Level 3 age 11/12 years –Morgan Cook bronze on vault and silver on floor with a score of 23.65 to come second overall.

Caitlin Garbutt silver on vault and bronze on floor with a score of 23.25 to come third overall.

Coach Nikki Gundry said: “The gymnasts and the club had one of their most successful competitions for some time.

“A big congratulations to all those who competed and a special mention and thanks to all the coaches for their hard work in putting the routines together.”