Margaret and Mike win big in Linslade Finals

Bowlers put aside their friendships in the name of competition at the Linslade Bowls Club Finals weekend.

Mike Bertrand won the Men’s Championship, beating Andrew Meadows 21-19. Mike then teamed up with Kevin Horfield to win the Men’s Handicap, before adding the Men’s Two Wood pairs with Dennis Rawkins. He made it a fab four when he won the Men’s Benevolent.

The Ladies 4 wood pais were won by Anne Folwell and Doris Wellstead, who also won the Cotsworth Cup.

Margaret Booth won the Ladies Two Wood singles.

Laurence Smith and Alan Robertson won the Drawn Open Pairs.

Margaret Booth won the Ladies’ Championship, while the Ladies Two Wood pairs were won by Sue Humphrey and Marilyn King and the Men’s 4 Wood pairs were won by Martin Bennett and Mike Dalton.