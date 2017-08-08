Meadows shines but Beds miss out

One of Linslade’s top bowlers Andrew Meadows has been selected for the Bedfordshire County top Middleton Cup team.

The team qualified for the quarter finals by beating Essex, Leicestershire and Cambridgeshire.

The quarter finals were played on a neutral green at Aylesbury, when Bedfordshire won by two shots against a strong Hertfordshire squad. They then went on to play Kent at the headquarters of English Bowls in Leamington this Saturday, and although Andrew did very well, being in the only winning Bedfordshire rink with a 17-16 rink win, Beds lost overall to the very high quality Kent team.

Kent came away with a 46 shot victory, but they then lost to Devon who won the Cup.