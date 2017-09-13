Medals for young Harelquins teams at the Bury Spectum Team Friendly

Two teams from Harlequins came away with silver medals as they competed at the Bury Spectrum Team friendly last weekend, while there were also individual awards dished out to top performers.

Fifteen gymnats made the journey, and they got off to a great start with silver for the Level 5 team.

Elizabeth Hardie scored 11.4 on vault, 11.3 on bars, 8.55 on beam and 11.55 on floor, to score 42.8 overall. Emma Layzell scored 10.8 on vault, 11.4 on bars, 10.4 on beam and 11.7 on floor, to score 44.3 overall. Cassidy Pratt scored 11.5 on vault, 11.1 on bars, 11.1 on beam and 11.65 on floor, to score 45.35 overall. Imogen Cook scored 11.3 on vault, 11.4 on bars, 11.25 on beam and 11.9 on floor, to score 45.85. With the highest three scores from each piece added up, the team scored 136.3 overall, taking the silver medal.

In Level 6, Evie-Mai Crossley scored 10.7 on vault, 9.9 on bars, 9.2 on beam and 11.9 on floor, scoring 41.7 overall. Stella Rowley scored 10.8 on vault, 10.9 on 8.9 on beam and 11.05 on floor, scoring 41.65 overall. Darcey Wraight scored 10.3 on vault, 11.7 on bars, 10.4 on beam and 11.75 on floor, scoring 44.15 overall. Ruby Rayner scored 10.9 on vault, 10.5 on bars, 10.5 on beam and 11.8 on floor, scoring 43.7 overall. Their combined scores came to 131.05 earning them eighth.

The two Level 7 teams competed in the last competition. In the Harlequin Yellow team, Tallulah Cotgrave scored 10.45 on vault, 10.7 on bars, 11.2 on beam and 11.5 on floor, scoring 43.85 overall. Annie Hosking scored 10.6 on vault, 11.35 on bars, 11.5 on beam and 11.25 on floor, scoring 44.7 overall. Ulani McCabe-Huggins scored 10.45 on vault, 11.75 on bars, 8.3 on beam and 11.7 on floor, scoring 42.2 overall. Ruby Perkins scored 10.3 on vault, 11.9 on bars, 11.35 on beam and 11.6 on floor, scoring 45.15. Their combined score equalled 135.35, resulting in them taking the silver medal.

In the Harlequin Green team, Amy Sayell scored 10.35 on vault, 12.0 on bars, 11.45 on beam and 11.95 on floor, scoring 45.75 overall. Freya Blackwell scored 9.9 on vault, 9.6 on bars, 9.35 on beam and 11.35 on floor, scoring 40.2 overall. Lucy Walsh scored 10.65 on vault, 11.9 on bars, 11.25 on beam and 11.95 on floor, scoring 45.75 overall. The combined score of this team was 131.7, coming 6th. Amy Sayell and Lucy Walsh both took bronze medals for their individual scores.