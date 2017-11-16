More medals for the collection of the young Harlequins

A young group of Harlequins gymnasts picked up more medals for their collections at the Recreational and Advanced Competition in near-by Luton.

For some of the competitors, it was the first time some of them were competing away from their home gym, making their performances all the more impressive.

In the Age 10/11 category – Atrin Amin picked up wins on the bars and on the vault to come third overall.

Amber Cook came sixth overall after getting bronze on the vault.

Amy Faulkner came second on the beam on her way to fourth overall.

Gabrielle King took gold on the floor, silver on the bar and third on the beam to take overall victory.

Katy Miles scored 39.05 to come seventh.

Caoilfhinn Todd got gold on the beam and bronze on bars and vault to come second.

In the Age 12/13 Category – Emily Gordon came 3rd on bar and vault to come fifth.

Charlotte Roan came first on bars and second on the on her way to third overall.

Freya Robinson picked up gold on the floor and silver on the beam to come second.

Elizabeth Sanders picked up three bronzes on bars, floor and vault but came fourth overall.

Ellie-mae Smith picked ip gold on beam and vault, and silver on the bars to win overall.

The second competition of the day was for the gymnasts that train for between three to four hours a week.

In the Age 9 group, Emma Hallett who took gold on the floor and third on the beam to come second overall.

In the Age 11 group, Danielle Daglish won gold on the floor and silver on the vault and came fifth overall in a very tough group.

In the Age 12/13 group, Millie Frost-Dicker came second on bars, seventh on beam, eighth on the floor, and fourth on vault, scoring 41.75 to come an impressive second overall in another tough group.