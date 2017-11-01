More medals for the impressive Harlequins

Harlequins capped an excellent month of competition with yet more medals, this time at the Regional 4 Piece Final in Ipswich.

In the level 6 age 9/10 Shai Amari Freckleton came first on vault, 10th on bars, 10th on beam, first on floor and fifth overall scoring 42.7.

Harlequins

Evie-Mai Crossley came 17th on vault, 9th on bars, second on beam, fifth on floor and sixth overall scoring 42.6.

In the level 5 age 9 Darcey Wraight came 12th on vault, 10th on bars, 14th on beam, 12th on floor, and 14th overall scoring 42.5.

In the level 5 age 10/11 years Elizabeth Hardie came third on the vault, seventh on bars, second on beam, and first on floor to claim silver overall, scoring 45.4.

Cassidy Pratt came seventh on vault, 12th on bars, sixth on beam, fourth on floor and finished sixth overall scoring 44.35.

Emma Layzell came 11th vault, 13th on bars, sixth on beam, 12th on floor and 10th overall scoring 42.9.