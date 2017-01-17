Put the fun back in to running

Is 2017 going to be the year where you get active and off the sofa again? It’s time to dust off the running shoes and join Leighton Fun Runners!

With thousands of pounds wasted nationally on seldom-used gym memberships, the group are kicking off their latest Couch to 5k scheme.

At all levels of fitness, having people around you to motivate and share goals with can make them much more achievable.

At the beginner level, courses like the upcoming Couch to 5K programme is perfect for those new to exercise or those getting back into it.

The nine week course supports all abilities to reach a goal of running 5k – a great target for New Year fitness resolutions.

Paul, 47, took part in the course and encourages others to do the same.

“Leighton Fun Runners are an amazingly friendly and encouraging group of people,” he said. “All are welcome, no matter the ability, age or gender. There are no egos and everyone is made to feel like an inclusive and integral part of the club.”

Couch to 5k starts 7pm, Monday January 23 at Leighton Buzzard Cricket Club on Bell Close.

The £10 fee goes to LFR charity, The East Anglian Air Ambulance and all participants will also receive a free high-vis running vest to keep them safe on the road in the winter.

For more info, visit www.leightonfunrunners.org.uk