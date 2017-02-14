Records keep falling as Leighton win at Tiddenfoot

Leighton Buzzard Swimming Club had two teams in a gala at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre on Saturday.

Lots of young swimmers who hadn’t represented their club before turned out for the first time. An amazing 42 PBs were recorded and 19 first places achieved to give the red team first place and the blue team third at a hotly contested event.

First places abounded with particular success for the relay teams starting with the girls open relay swum by Isobel Kirtley, Shona Black, Hallie Grimshaw and Rhea Horne, closely followed by Daniel Holiday, Brayden Ditchfield-Watkins, Jamie Pugh and Will Abbott in the boys open team.

Other winning relay teams were those of the 11 year old boys: Toby Evans, Ben Oakes, Ryan Hawkins and Cian Ditchfield-Watkins and the nine-year-old teams swum for the girls by Tansy Denman, Emily Watson, Rosie Jackson and Lucy Holt and for the boys by Alex Keith, Charlie Bradshaw, Nathan Hancox and Eddie Cook.

The 13-year-old relay swimmers were also on a winning streak. Alice Hancox, Ellie-Mae Eaton, Jessica Dummer and Ruby Hancox swam for the girls and Brayden Ditchfield-Watkins, Ben Williamson, Toby Evans and Alex Abbott for the boys.

The squadron relay, which is always an exciting finale to any gala, was won by Tansy Denman, Eddie Cook,Emily Holden, Cian Ditchfield-Watkins, Bethany Smith, Brayden Ditchfield Watkins, Shona Black and Will Abbott.

Individual successes went to Lauren Feander, Ben Oakes, Jamie Pugh and Louis Hunt for their 50 meters freestyle, to the backstroke swimmers Alice Hancox, Poppy Perkins, Rhea Horne and Lucy Holt, to Isobel Kirtley and Emily Watson for their breaststroke and to Ben Williamson who won his fly race.

There were also a huge number of personal best times eight of which were due to our fly swimmers who excelled themselves in all of the butterfly races.

Personal best times were swum by:Jocelyn Kirtley, Ben Oakes, Lucy Holt, Phineas Fletcher (2), Cian Ditchfield-Watkins, Ruby Hancox, Ellie Mae-Eaton, Louis Hunt (2), Hallie Grimshaw, Jamie Pugh (2),Rosie Hunt, Ryan Hawkins, Emily Holden, Ben Williamson (2), Isobel Kirtley, William Abbott, Lauren Feander, Eddie Cook, Tansy Denman, Toby Evans (2), Megan Evans, Lewis Mildenstein, Honey Mae Longworth, Libby Bridgen, Zoe Munford, Ryan Chappell (2), Emily Watson, Charlotte Evans, Bethany Smith, Isabelle Oakins, Alice Hancox, Poppy Perkins, Jos Oakes, Nathan Hancox, Rosie Jackson and Rhea Horne.