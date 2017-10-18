Rivals face shoot-out to decide the fate of Beds knock-out Cup

Leighton Buzzard golfers are facing a Sunday shoot-out with rivals to win the final of a Bedfordshire competition the club has lost on three occasions in the past nine years.

The Plantation Road club team has reached the final of the Bedfordshire Mid-Handicap knock-out where they will face Bedford Golf Club at the Beds & County course on Sunday (Oct 22).

Their fourth final appearance in less than a decade was secured with a victory over Aspley Guise in dramatic style, the clash being decided in “extra time” after the teams were level after five matches.

Debutant Dan Latimer got Leighton off to a flying start, winning by three holes before colleague Darren Valentine lost narrowly.

Andy Jenkins then battled back from being three down to halve his match before Sam Messenger carded a four hole victory with some outstanding golf.

Young Josh Banwell needed a half from his final match, but after losing by a hole and the teams tied, “reloaded” for a sudden-death play-off – winning with a par on the second extra hole.

Says team captain Paul Ellam: “With three of our regulars unable to play, Dan and Andy stepped in and did a fantastic job.”

Sunday’s final opponents The Bedford have not lost a match all season.

Leighton golfer Brandon Waddington, pictured with dad Jason, has been named Order of Merit winner in the Vale junior golf league after completing all his five matches undefeated.

Brandon, 15, a student at Vandyke was also Captain of the Bedfordshire Schools team that beat three other counties for the coveted McPartlin trophy, and was highly praised for his leadership skills.

Brandon took up golf six years ago with a handicap of 54.

Coached by Leighton assistant professional Wayne Hugo, he now plays off 12.

Steve Shepherd is the new holder of Leighton’s Austen Farrell trophy, his 40 point haul beating Tony Swain by two shots.