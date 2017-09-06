Robbie takes over as the vice captain

Former RAF ground engineer Robbie John has been named as Vice Captain elect of the 600-member Leighton Buzzard Golf Club – nine months after leading the seniors in their successful year-long campaign.

The Neath-born father of four has been playing golf for decades, and was a member of the Stanbridge golf society when he was stationed at the Leighton-based communications centre during his 14 years in the RAF.

Robbie, 67, who lives in Bletchley with wife Diana, went on to work for the Milton Keynes local authority community service team before retiring over two years ago.

His nomination by current Vice Captain Jeremy Taylor has been ratified by the club management committee, with formal approval by club members being sought at the annual meeting in January, following which Jeremy will be installed as Club Captain for 2018.

Seven-handicap golfer Lewis Scott won two events in the space of a few days, teaming up with Jamie Stone, Andres Valentine and Max Budgen to win the John Lally Texas scramble with a nett 50.3, and then being crowned Croxford Cup champion after carding an impressive 44 points.

John Ager, Barry Wills, Peter Gadsden and Andrew Money were Texas scramble runners-up with a nett 50.35, with Laurie Benson, Steve Maddison, Ken Wilson and Matt Heast third with a nett 53.00.

Seasoned campaigner Len Neal was runner-up in the Croxford Cup with 39pts, one clear of Richard Dale, with Dharm Naveen Diwakar, David Nero, Abe Plummer, Manny Barker and Mark Sandham heading a chasing pack with 37pts.

Two weeks after son Jamie carded the lowest nett score in Leighton’s club championships, dad Trevor won the August club stableford with 41 points, beating Tony Hurndall by a shot, with Steve Light, Colin Jeffery and Russell Rowles heading a chasing pack with 39 points.

Management committee member Margaret Browning and playing partner Kevin Winchester are the new holders of Leighton’s Davis Cup, beating Chris Figg and Josie Sheridan on the 19th hole after they finished their round all square.

Peter Brennan and Jason Brooks are Leighton’s new Captain’s Cup champions, beating John Smith and John Tarbox in the final by 41pts to 38.

Judy Ammon hit the lowest score in Leighton Ladies EWGU Medal competition, with her nett score of 70 pipping Chris Purkiss; Norma Stevens-Hack won the Bronze “A” section with a nett 72, four clear of Vicki Pratt, while Betty Bluett won the Bronze “B” section, four shots clear of Lila Garrod.

Leighton Seniors have crashed to four successive defeats, a 6-1 reverse against Chiltern Forrest being followed by a narrow 4-3 loss at Beds & County, a 4-2 defeat at Stocks and 4-3 defeat at South Beds.

Six professionals tied for top spot with scores of 69 in Leighton’s annual Pro-am – including Danny Poulter, brother of Ryder Cup legend and Leighton former professional and life member Ian. The others were Chase Davis, Mark Stokes, James Webber, James Tacerner and Steve Cipa.