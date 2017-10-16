Sampson home first for cyclocross hosts Leighton

A total of over 400 top cyclists from around the region descended on Leighton Buzzard last Sunday for the third round of this year’s Central Cyclocross League, successfully organised by the Leighton Buzzard Road Cycling Club.

Now in its second year, the event attracted nearly 100 more entrants than the 2016 edition, with competitors of all ages blessed with much better weather and a challenging, extended course on the playing fields of the Cedars Upper School.

The hour-long senior men’s race was won by Richard Jones (Renvale RT), who pulled away from nearest rival Joe Peake (Rapha Racing Team) in the second half to win by a minute and 20 seconds.

Of a healthy home contingent of 11 LBRCC riders, Ben Sampson was the highest finisher, placing 20th in a strong 60-man field, followed by Dan Brennan in 24th and Neil Green in 32nd.

Alice Winfield of LBRCC took 2nd place in the Junior Ladies for the club.

Hollie Bettles (Renvale RT) claimed top honours in the women’s race, beating Fran Whyte (Bicester Millennium CC) by 19 seconds.

>> Leighton Buzzard Road Cycling Club are always keen to hear from riders who would like to join the team. If you’re interested, visit www.lbrcc.com