Samuari wastes no time in choking out Halliday

Sam Creasey made light work of tough opposition as he remained undefeated at Cage Warriors 78 in Liverpool.

The Leighton Buzzard fighter, who competes out of Elite Training Centre, improved to 7-0 as he saw off experienced Sam Halliday with a choke hold in the opening round.

As the fight got under way, Creasey led off with a left hook to leg kick combination that smashed into Halliday’s lead leg. With the speed of a true flyweight, Creasey then avoided a short right hand by Halliday and waded in with a flurry of heavy handed punches that backed Halliday into the chain-link.

‘Samurai’ then changed levels wrapping his powerful arms around the legs of Halliday, lifting him into the Liverpool night and slamming him to the ground.

From there Creasey maintained a crushing pressure on this opponent Sam Halliday before stepping over into a back mount and securing a short choke that had Halliday tapping both hands on the mat to signal that he’d been beaten.

The Cage Warriors promotion has boasted a crop of some of the best European fighters including current Ultimate Fighting Champions: Conner McGregor and Michael Bisping.

Creasey’s performance puts him on the same path as McGregor and Bisping, merely a few more victories away from the biggest stage in MMA.

