Serving up aces in Leighton Buzzard Tennis Club’s finals

Louisa Kent and Luke Atkinson were the big winners as they lifted the trophies on Leighton Buzzard Tennis Club’s finals day.

Kent saw off Zoe Crocker 6-1, 6-3 in the final to lift the Ladies’ Singles crown, while Atkinson beat Jack White 7-6, 6-3 to win the Men’s title.

Atkinson took his second title when he won the men’s doubles alongside Paul Airlie after beating Jamie Arscott-Smith and Josh Lelliott.

Claire Simons and Emma Boddington won the ladies’ doubles, while Shelley Tipping and Ross Neary won the mixed doubles.

Graham Silversides overcame Paul Oliver to win the men’s veterans title.

In the juniors, Purdey Channon beat Yasmin Sanders to win the girls’ U12s championship and Thomas Johnson saw past Edward Halsey to win the boy’s U12s crown, before pairing up with Purdey to claim the junior’s mixed doubles after a thrilling 10-8 tiebreaker in the final.