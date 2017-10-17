Seven more county champions for young Harlequins squad

It was another weekend to remember for Harlequins after they crowned seven new county champions at the General County Floor and Vault.

In Level 1 aged 8/9, Elena Young took a bronze medal on vault with a score of 10.05 and the gold medal on floor with a score of 10.9, scoring 20.95 overall to become county champion.

Also at that level, Marcia Winter took gold on the vault with a routing scoring 10.15, and finished fourth overall.

In Level 2 Male aged 8/9 Charlie Blaker had a clean sweep. He gained gold medals on both pieces, with a score of 10.2 on vault and 10.85 on floor, to become county champion.

In Level 2 aged 10-12, Imogen Ward took the gold medal on vault with a score of 10.1, took the silver medal on floor with a score of 10.85, to score 20.95 overall and take the title of county champion.

Tia-Lily claimed bronze on the vault and gold on the floor to take silver behind Imogen, while Abigail Partridge claimed silver on the vault and bronze on the floor to take third overall as Harlequins completed the podium.

In Level 2 Male aged 10-12, Jamie Sparks took the silver medal on vault with a score of 9.9, took the gold medal on floor with a score of 11, to score 20.9 overall and become county champion.

Fionn Clancy took the bronze medal on vault with a score of 9.65, took the silver medal on floor with a score of 10.85 and took the silver medal overall with a score of 20.5.

In Level 3 aged 9/10, Emily King came 10th on vault with a score of 10.15, earned a bronze medal on floor.

In Level 3 aged 11/12, Grace Anderson won bronze on the floor, with Jasmin Karatas took the gold medal on vault coming third overall.

In Level 3 aged 13-15, Lily Bierton took three bronze medals, with a score of 10.7 on vault, 10.1 on floor and 20.8 overall. Freya Clawley took two gold medals with a score of 11.7 on vault and 10.6 on floor, to become county champion overall with a score of 22.3.

Lily Bierton took three bronze medals, with a score of 10.7 on vault, 10.1 on floor and 20.8 overall.

In Level 4 aged 10/11, Ruby Rayner took a gold medal on vault with a score of 11.6, took the silver medal on floor with a score of 10.75, to earn the title of county champion overall with a score of 22.35.

Freya Blackwell took the silver medal on vault with a score of 11.3, took the gold medal on floor with a score of 10.95, to take the silver medal overall with a score of 22.25.

In Level 4 Male aged 10/11, Joshua Skidmore took gold medals on both pieces, scoring 11.2 on vault and 10.65 on floor, to take the title .

In Level 4 aged 12-14, Tallulah Cotgrave took the gold medal on vault with a score of 11.05, came 4th on floor with a score of 10.7, to take the bronze medal overall with a score of 21.75. Maisie Spooner came 9th on vault with a score of 10.55, came 6th on floor with a score of 10.5 and came 9th overall with a score of 21.05.

Ellie-Mae Eaton came 7th on vault with a score of 10.7, came 10th on floor with a score of 10.2 and came 10th overall with a score of 20.9.