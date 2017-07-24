Six years and counting for Leighton’s road racers

Leighton Buzzard Road Cycling Club have come a long way in the last six years.

Now boasting more than 100 registered members, has rides for all levels from riders with some basic experience to club level riders.

The club also has riders using Rushmere and Woburn for off-road riding.

The club also participates in criterium racing at the MK bowl and other road racing events with an active group of race riders in the club.

The club also has an active social side with regular events and meet at their unofficial club house - The Black Lion in Leighton Buzzard after rides.

LBRCC will be hosting for the second year a Central Cyclocross League race day in conjunction with British Cycling at Cedars School on October 8 and this is open to all ages from 8 to 80, with a novice race for riders who are new to CX but want to try it out.

LBRCC welcomes new riders and you can contact them through their website: www.LBRCC.com.