Sluggish start for Leighton as they lose to South Bucks

Leighton Buzzard Men’s 2nds started 2017 in disappointing fashion with a sluggish 3-1 defeat to South Bucks.

But from the off, the visitors seemed half a yard off the pace as South Bucks forced the issue and put Leighton under pressure.

Despite limiting the home side’s chances though, Leighton would fall behind just after they had established a foothold in the game.

And with the game approaching half time, they conceded again, though the second goal acted as something of a motivator, shaking Leighton into life ahead of the second half.

Matt Nash was playing some nice stuff in the attacking third, while Dan Wright and Will Jenkinson were providing support from the wing backs.

Despite their improved play though, South Bucks added a third and put the game out of reach.

Playing for pride in the closing stages, they were rewarded when Josh Farnfield scored from close range at the far post to reduce the deficit to two goals, but it was too little too late. The 2nds are back in action next week when they host Ramgarhia at Vandyke School.

Elsewhere, Leighton Ladies 1sts were 3-0 winners against Stevenage 2nds, with goals from Kathy Connolly, Gabby Avola and Clare Jackson keeping them in second place in the Premier Division.