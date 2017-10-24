Students teach the rest of the field in Bedfordshire Champs

A trio of teenage golfers from Leighton Buzzard’s Vandyke Upper school have been crowned Bedfordshire champions, securing a passport to represent the county in the British Schools national team championships next summer.

Ed Stephenson, Andres Valentine and Brandon Waddington won the Cyril Rose Shield as they stormed round their home town Plantation Road course to finish with a score of 152, three shots clear of their nearest rivals.

It was a record seventh time the Vandyke name has been engraved on the trophy since the Bedfordshire Schools championships began in 1979, with the Under 18 County team winners now looking forward to their invite to the national finals at the England Golf HQ at Woodhall Spa next July.

Six members of the Leighton club were amongst the 37 taking part in the Bedfordshire scratch championships, with 15-year-old Ed finishing runner-up for the Under 18 boys title. He lost by a single shot to Jack Manley (Sharnbrook Upper) after posting bogeys on the challenging final three holes of the Leighton course.

But there was some consolation for Ed - an automatic County selection to represent Bedfordshire in the NASUWT South East school championships to be held at Bury St Edmunds golf club next May.

He will be joined there by Leighton Ladies and County champion Georgia Staroscik, 16, who won the County Schools Under 18 girls championship, collecting the Forrester Salver with a gross 75.

And Cedars Upper school student Olivia Campbell, whose father Maurice is the Leighton club professional, won the best nett prize with a nett 67 in her first County Schools championships. Club colleague Brandon Waddington, as well as being a member of the winning team, won the Boys best nett prize with a nett 68.

Gill Mcdougall is the new holder of Leighton Ladies Medal Cup with a nett score of 141 after the Spring and Autumn meetings. Runner-up was Jackie Phelps with 150 while the medal of the day was won by Sylvia Coward with nett 67, with Kate Wright runner-up.

Newcomer Marilyn Myatt shot the lowest score in Leighton Ladies EWGA Medal, qualifier, her nett 76 beating Bronze “B” colleague Barbara Bradley on countback. Virginia Gillett topped Bronze “B” with a nett 85, a shot clear of Ann Gray. Silver Division winner Farida Cerosio shot a nett 78, one clear of runner-up Lynne Newnham, and repeated the result in the November stableford, winning with 36pts, two clear of runner-up Lynne. Beryl Wood won the Bronze “A” on countback from Alison Shirville after both finished with 32pts, while Joyce Young won Bronze “B” with 32pts, two more than runner-up Virginia Gillett.

Former Captain Lesley Brazier won Leighton Ladies October medal with a nett 69 and had her handicap cut by a shot…..just days after husband Keith had two shots slashed from his handicap after tieing for top spot with Daniel Latimer, Colin Mcleod and Peter Burgoyne , all netting scores of 67 in the October club Medal.

Leighton’s Mixed team finished the season in style, beating Mid Herts7-1 with wins by Avril Simpson and Ada Stephenson, Jeremy Taylor and Patti Marriott, Brian and Sandra Carter, Chris Chehade and Sandra Bellis, Gillian Chehade and Anton Bednarek, Phil Rickard and Lesley Bednarek and Tony Simpson and Barbara Rickard.