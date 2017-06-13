Terry misses his ceremony after Captain’s Charity victory

Lorry driver Terry Roe had a competition-winning 40-point haul in Leighton Buzzard golf club’s Captains’ Charity day on Saturday - but missed out on claiming his prize because of family commitments.

Terry, 64, took top spot thanks to an on-form short game and an impressive 22 points on the back nine holes which resulted in him pipping Oliver Mortimer on countback after both finished with the same score.

“I’d arranged to see the grandchildren after playing golf and didn’t want to let them down” said Terry, a former Seniors’ champion who joined the Leighton club nearly four years ago.

David Evans took third place on countback from Andy Jones after both finished with 39 points; Oonagh Russell won the Ladies nine hole competition with 22 points, two more than runner-up Avril Simpson, and there were nearest-the-pin prizes for Paul Reid, Kevin O’Donoghue, Steve Boud and Steve Paine whose tee shot on the 14th was inch perfect for a hole-in-one.

Thirteen golfers had their handicaps reduced by a total of 20 shots after a day of high scoring in the June club stableford. Overall winner Dharm Naveen Diwaker was clipped four to 21 after carding 47 points, three clear of Josh Rowles with third-placed Mike Manning also being cut by two after registering 43pts, one ahead of John Ager. Alison Williams, Phil Coumbe, Neale Proud and Peter Taylor headed a chasing pack with 41pts.

Paul Ahmet is the new holder of Leighton’s Tucker Cup, a stableford competition for senior golfers. He carded 39 points, beating David Minister on countback. Mark Hammond took third place with 38pts, two clear of Izzy Ramdeen with Eddie Young fifth on countback from David Banwell and Peter Rutt after all three finished with 35pts.

Colin Beesley, Graham Hazel, Daniel Latimer and Stuart McLeod teamed up to win Leighton’s Texas scramble competition, beating Andrew Ashall, Daniel Hill, Paul Naudo and Adrian Stannard on countback after both teams finished with a nett 50.1. Stephen Foster, David Hanley, Steven Molyneaux and Trevor Stone took third spot with a nett 50.6.

Shane Bentley returned to winning ways in the May medal, topping Division One with a nett 66, two shots clear of Sam Messenger. Gary Hart, Mark Reynolds and Will Koch headed a chasing pack with nett 70s.

The Division Two top spot went to Chris Yirrell with a nett 64, a shot clear of Matthew Lowe, with Peter Sheridan third with a nett 66, two shots better than David Womack and Simon Enright.

Peter King was crowned winner of the Midweek medal after carding a nett 68 to beat Richard Dale by three shots. Lewis Scott and David Kingham both finished with a nett 72.

Sweet ‘n sour has been on the menu for Leighton Seniors, alternating between victory and defeat in their last five matches. After a 5-2 defeat against Buckingham in which only Steve Shepherd and Rob Tate and John Halstead and Ian Rimmer won their games, the Seniors lost the return match 4-2.