Trio of Bedfordshire titles for Leighton Buzzard’s golfers

An eight-strong team of Leighton Buzzard golfers completed the hat-trick after winning the Bedfordshire inter-club challenge trophy for the second time in three years.

And incoming Club Captain Jeremy Taylor and recently crowned Scratch trophy champion John Latimer made it a memorable double by scoring more points than any other pair from the 23 clubs in the county eligible to take part.

Jeremy, the current Vice Captain who will be installed as Captain of the Plantation Road club in January, and playing partner John carded 43 points, with Graham Freer and Steve Leng just a point behind.

Former club President John Preston with Vice Captain elect Robbie John contributed 41 points, and with Immediate Past Captain Adrian Stephenson and Phillip Spratt-Callaghan chipping in with 40 points Leighton scored 166 points – enough to win the annual event with 12 points to spare.

Graham Hazel has won Leighton’s Wallis Cup after beating Andy Tizzard in the final, while management committee member Simon Rossiter toppled David Sweetnam in the final of the Lucking Cup.

Elsa King won Leighton Ladies Macmillan stableford with 37 points in an event which raised £221 for the cancer support charity while the Ladies lost their last shield match of the season 4-2 to Tilsworth. Chris Rimmer and Joan Waples also won for Leighton with Bev Martin halving her match.

Leighton’s Mixed team lost 4-3 against Buckingham, birthday girl Patti Marriott chipping in from 30 yards on the 16th to win with husband Steve. Tony Simpson and Sandra Bellis and Steve Leng and Anne Tilbury also won for Leighton with Brian and Sandra Carter halving.

Leighton Seniors completed their 2017 programme with a fine 4-2 win at Aylesbury Vale, who got off to a flying start with Mark Leech and Peter Carmody opening their account.

But back-to-back wins by Leighton’s Steve Shepherd and David Sweetnam, Andrew McDonald and Mike Turnock, David Newby and Terry Wright, and Paul Johnson and Derek Browning secured a Leighton win despite Keith Loxton and Dave Simons claiming the last game for the Vale.

Division Two golfers claimed the top spots in Leighton’s September club Medal, Tom Clarke having five shots clipped from his 21-handicap for his win and “exceptional performance” in carding a nett 62.

Jack Gammage was runner-up with a nett 65 and Matthew Lowe third on countback from Colin Beesley after both finished with nett 66s.

And David Roberts had a couple of shots clipped from his 17-handicap after winning the Midweek medal with a nett 66, one shot clear of Geoff Nunn.

Tony Russell was third with a nett 68, along with Richard Dale and Phil Coumb, Roger Kingston, David Vaughan and Nigel Phelps heading a chasing pack with nett 69s.