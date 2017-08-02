Trophy time for Leighton’s new champion golfers

Two new golfing champions have been crowned at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club and two more will have their names inscribed on the honours boards by the time the club championships climax this weekend.

Leading the victory parade so far is impressive new member Georgia Staroscik, who in the space of days won the Leighton Ladies championship with rounds of 78 and 76; had the best nett score in the Junior Championships with scores of 66 and 67 to beat runner-up Shin Bateman by a margin of 14 shots, and added the County girls champion title for good measure with a gross 76.

Leighton club juniors celebrate their championship day.

The junior gross-score championship was won by sport enthusiast and former Junior Captain Tim Martin who had rounds of 77 and 70 for a 147 total that pipped Ed Stephenson by two shots while Olivia Campbell was top scoring junior girl with rounds of 75 and 77.

The best first round score was carded by Brandon Sanders whose 74 was matched by Andreas Valentine in the second round while nine-hole awards were won by Henry and George Wooster.

There was some consolation for eight-handicapper Ed Stephenson when he completed the Junior July medal with a nett 66, two shots clear of Oliver Banwell.

oanna Cox won the Ladies July stableford with 39 points and had her handicap reduced by two shots to 32, while runner-up Carol Alexander tabled 37 points to beat Oonagh Russell on countback and fourth placed Avril Simpson by a shot.

Seasoned campaigner Judy Ammon was runner-up in the Ladies Championships with a total of 175 with Farida Cerosio in third place.

eLighton Seniors lost by the odd game at Redbourn, with Peter Myrants and Kelvin Young and Harry Adam and Michael Perkins returning winning cards. Denis Leitch and Roy Virgee, Ian Rimmer and John Bettle and Mike Bluett and David Newby all halved their games.

Leighton Ladies won their County Shield match against Pavenham Park 5-2, with wins by Avril Simpson, Patti Marriott, Christine Rimmer, Beryl Wood and Barbara Rickard.

Leighton’s inter-club team celebrated a 3-2 victory over Millbrook, with Graham Freer and Tony Simpson, Chris Yirrell and Andrew McDonald, and Adrian Stephenson and Simon Enright returning winning cards and Jeremy Taylor and Eddie Stephenson claiming a vital half. Adrian Stephenson and Steve Leng, Lee Sanders and Shane Kimber, and Stuart Goodwin and Eddie Stephenson won for Leighton in a 4-2 victory over Whipsnade, with Mark Reynolds and Paul Dowdeswell and Matt Sale and Stephen Schmidt halving their matches.

Leighton Ladies beat the previously undefeated Pavenham Park 5-2 in their Shield match and by the same score against Aspley Guise, while the Mixed team has beaten Bedford 5-4, Aspley Guise 9-2 and Whipsnade 5-3, losing only to John ‘O Gaunt.

Former Leighton Captain Syd Pniewski and wife Jill won the Rushmere Ladies invitation at Aspley Guise with 41 points, beating former Leighton and two-times Woburn Captain Peter Bachelor and wife Sue on countback. Leighton Vice Captain Jeremy Taylor and partner Rosie won the guest prize, also with 41 points.