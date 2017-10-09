Ulyett takes England call to Commonwealth Games

Jocelyn Ulyett will be on the plane to Australia after being named in the England team for the Commonwealth Games next year.

The 22-year-old from Leighton Buzzard swam a season’s best at the British Swimming Championships 2017, the fastest 200m breaststroke time in the Commonwealth this year.

This time secured her first British title and earned her a spot on the World Championships team in Budapest. Although it was her first senior international appearance, Ulyett secured a top 10 finish in the 200m butterfly.

Commenting on her selection, Ulyett, who trains at Loughborough University, said: “It is extremely exciting to be selected to compete for Team England.

“I feel very proud to have a chance to represent my country at the Commonwealth Games.

“Competing at the Games will be a great experience for me to learn more about myself in that kind of environment. I’m eager to figure out how to optimise the use of the environment to let me race the best I can.”

Ulyett is one of 15 athletes to be announced by Team England following the first phase of selections by Swim England. The remaining athletes will be selected following qualification at the Swim England National Winter Championships 2017 in December.

Team Leader Grant Robins said: “This is an exciting team that has been selected for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

“We have a wealth of experience from athletes that know what it takes to win.

“I know the team will work hard in their home programmes to be the best they can be when they step on the plane to the Gold Coast.”