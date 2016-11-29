Untouchable Leighton ladies bring home the silverware

Silverware has been getting a pre-Christmas shine at Leighton Buzzard’s Plantation Road golf club with two dozen trophies handed out to the winners of Ladies competitions staged during the year.

Former Ladies Section Captains bagged nine between them, with Jackie Phelps celebrating her successful year by collecting the Buckmaster Salver, Lucking Cup and Barbara McLeod Merit award.

There were two reasons for Debbie Pollard-Barns to celebrate. She who won the Ladies Championship Cup and teamed up with Sylvia Dell to win the Foursomes Cup, while Rosie Hartnell won the Handicap Cup, Val Berry the Senior Ladies Championship Cup and Alison Shirville the Senior Ladies Handicap Cup.

And it didn’t stop there as immediate Past Ladies Captain Angela Samuels picked up the Chris Gretton Trophy.

And for good measure, her successor and current Captain Avril Simpson won the Medal Cup and Vice Captain Patti Marriott the Summer Eclectic Bowl.

Oonagh Russell collected the Grannies Salver; the Rosewear Bowl was won by Judy Ammon; the Captain‘s Cup went to Anne Tilbury; Jean Bendall collected the Olive Wood Trophy and Sue Preston landed the Croxford Classic.

Farida Cerosio won the Challenge Cup; Vicki Pratt was presented with the EWGA Medal; Kate Wright won the Cherie James Birdie Award; Lynne Newnham was named as the Most Improved golfer and Maggie Shaw received an award for the player with the most reduced handicap.

The Club ‘Lady of the Year’ award was shared between Jean Clayton and Elizabeth Bruce; the Winter Eclectic winner was Joyce Young and the nine hole competition winner was Marina Eaton.

Club champion and five-handicap golfer Paul Atkinson roasted rivals in Leighton’s club turkey medal competition, plucking top spot for himself with a nett 66, two shots clear of Shaun Cavanagh.

Sam Messenger and Paul Naudo both carded nett 69s, with Will Koch and George Sadowski a shot adrift. Simon Goodall, Andrew Money, and Chris Newnham headed a chasing pack, each with a nett 71.

Leighton’s inter-club team lost their annual pre-Christmas clash with John O’Gaunt 8-5 with one game halved... but club skipper Adrian Stephenson had better luck as the Leighton Captains team beat the Vice Captains squad 13-4.

Adrian teamed up with Immediate Past Captain Steve Leng to beat Vice Captain John Smith his nominated successor Jeremy Taylor in the opening match – never looking back after their opening success.

A week after standing down as Ladies Captain, Angela Samuels won the ladies Christmas turkey competition with 37 points, beating Sandra Bellis on countback.

Bridge has become so popular amongst the ladies section at the Leighton club that they have formed a team to play in inter-club events but lost to Ashridge in their opening engagement.