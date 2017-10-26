Victorious Colts sparkle under Friday night lights

It was the first experience of floodlit rugby for Leighton Buzzard Colts but it only spurred them on as they beat Olney 22-10 on Friday night.

Buzzards immediately put Olney under pressure through good rucking by the forwards and secure ball handling in the backs.

A surprised Olney team were soon penalised in front of the posts and captain Jacob Murtagh immediately decided to put some points on the board with the penalty being converted by Sam Beaumont. Olney immediately fought back.

The heavier Olney pack caused problems for the Buzzards forwards, Keir, Reece, Jacob, Harry, Haggar, Julian, John and Hayden, and they managed to breach the defence to score. Olney though started to be penalised more for foul play that enabled Buzzards to remain in the Olney half.

The backs combined well on moves taken from the training ground but could not penetrate a well organised, but stretched defence.

The breakthrough came from Harry Charter who found a gap around a ruck to drive through and score. Sam converted.

Again Olney fought back and were rewarded a try on half-time to lead 12-10.

In the second half Olney were camped in the Buzzards half.

Harry played on the edge of the laws and finally picked up a yellow card for a fall on the scrum half.

Almost immediately an Olney player saw yellow for throwing a punch at the Buzzard captain.

As Buzzards continued to put their bodies on the line, injuries started to mount. Subs Dane, George and Sam Ball on his debut, were soon on the field but the lack of subs told on Buzzards as Olney scored two tries in the last quarter of the match to win 22-10.