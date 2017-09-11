Weakened Buzzards beaten by Paviors

Leighton Buzzard couldn’t build on their good start to the season by making it back-to-back wins as they went down 38-14 to a strong Paviors side on Saturday.

After their 41-38 win over Oundle at Wrights Meadow last weekend, the long journey to north Nottinghamshire was made with a much changed squad from the opening day - injury and unavailability adding to the difficulty facing Leighton before the game had even kicked off.

The home side came out the blocks quickly and Leighton struggled to get their hands on the ball in the first 15 minutes.

Quick ruck ball and fast hands soon resulted in a converted try. This was followed minutes later with a penalty to put the home side 10-0 up as Leighton looked beleaguered and shell-shocked.

Leighton started the fight back, initially securing the ball and then starting their own attacks, but strong defence from the Nottingham side and quick reactions to any mistakes from the Buzzards enabled Paviors to add to their score to make it 17-0.

Not long after the restart a loose kick from Paviors to the Buzzards Full back Ben Beaumont sent him on a mesmeric run from deep in his own twenty two, though the home defence to score under the posts.

A great solo try which was converted by Daren Braybrook. 17-7. Paviors managed to grab another try to make it 24-7 at the break.

In the second half sustained pressure on the Buzzards line resulted in a yellow card for winger James Pratt who was deemed not to roll away at the tackle and the refree giving him 10 minutes rest on behalf of the team.

This was followed quickly by a score from Paviors, who again did not miss the conversion to make the score 31-7. The rest of the half was a well balanced match with neither side able to improve on the scores until Beaumont grabbed an interception from a lazy pass and ran half the length of the pitch to again score under the posts. Braybrook added the extras to make it 31-14 with 15 minutes to go.

At the death Paviors managed to produce a two on one situation on the wing and kicked through to have the final score of the game to make it 38-14.

Whilst Leighton were beaten by the better team on the day, there were a lot of positives from the young side. Coach Tom Mowbray, also making his first appearance for the club, has a lot of work to do, but is certainly starting to see some reward for his efforts.

Next week buzzards welcome newly promoted Peterborough to Wrights Meadow.