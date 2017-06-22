Wish comes true for Alison as she wins on Captain’s Day

Long-held aspirations of golfing grandmother Alison Williams have finally come true – just weeks after switching clubs and joining Leighton Buzzard to improve her playing handicap.

Nash-based Alison joined the Plantation Road club in April after “struggling for years” to get her handicap below 30 at Whittlebury Hall.

The mother of two and six times a grandmother was playing off 31 when she joined Leighton, and in the ten weeks since, has improved her game so much her handicap has been reduced by six shots to 25.

An early two-shot reduction was followed by four more last week when Alison won Avril Simpson’s Leighton Ladies Captain’s Day with an impressive 41 points, winning her Division Two and beating her nearest overall challenger by three shots.

“It was one of those days when the golfing Gods were on my side,” said Alison, adding that “a little luck, good run on the ball and excellent playing partners” all played a part in her success.

Former Ladies Captain Jackie Stimpson won Division One with 38pts, with Chris Robinson runner-up with 37pts, a shot clear of Sylvia Coward.

Runner-up behind Alison in Division Two was Sue Lambert with 37pts, two clear of Chris Rimmer, while Margaret Browning won Division Three with 36pts, a shot clear of Janice Hintner with Joyce Young third with 34pts.

The best front nine score was 23pts recorded by Tricia Boote with Gill Ladd topping the back-nine scores with 21pts. Nine-hole betterball competitions were won by Patti and Steve Marriott and Barbara and Phil Rickard.

It was tight at the top in last week’s June Midweek medal with the top six places being decided on countback over the last nine holes. Nigel Chapman emerged the winner with John Clavey runner-up.