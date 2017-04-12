Young Linslade Crusaders make it back-to-back wins

Linslade Crusaders’ winning streak continued as they stormed to victory in the Aylesbury Novice Gala.

Having conquered at the second round of the Chiltern League in March, the team arrived at the Gala in confident mood, and it showed when they hit the water.

The gala was for swimmers aged 12 years and under, giving a great opportunity for new swimmers to try out competitive swimming.

There were eight swimmers competing in their first team gala: Jasmine, Maia, Jemima, Phoebe, Audrey, Lucas, Lewis and Violet, and they showed no nerves at all despite being up against strong competition.

Overall the swimmers achieved 25 individual PBs and an amazing 43 Relay PBs.

Lucas Krynauw swam the 25m butterfly in a time of 25.57 seconds knocking 6 seconds off his PB.

Edward Jackson swam the 50m butterfly for the first time in 1:00.81 and Emma Layzell swam the 50m butterfly in a time of 53.20 which would have been a county qualifying time had this been a licenced meet.

Final results:

Linslade - 106

Aylesbury - 95

Bourne End - 91